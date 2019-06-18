

Jonathan Charlton, CTV Saskatoon





The former acting deputy director at the women’s Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge has been sentenced for sexually assaulting two inmates.

According to the written decision of Judge K.P. Bazin, the assaults happened in 2015. One assault happened in the kitchen with an inmate.

The victim, an inmate at the healing lodge, testified that she caught Dorie trying to sneak up behind her when she was alone in the kitchen writing a grocery list, at which point he said “oh you caught me” and they laughed and talked for a bit, the decision says.

She said she then turned around and went back to writing, and Dorie came back about 30 to 45 seconds later and grabbed her shoulders, pulled her back and pushed his groin into her buttocks so that she felt his penis and asked her “if she felt it.”

The victim said she told her best friend but did not report the event because she was worried about her upcoming parole hearing and she was extremely cautious about making any allegations against the institution or the guards.

The victim was contacted by the RCMP about eight months after her release from prison, as an investigator had asked the director of the healing lodge to canvass the inmates about whether Dorie had acted inappropriately with any of them.

The victim’s name came up and when contacted by RCMP she provided a statement about the incident.

The other assault happened during a head count Dorie was conducting on his own. The victim testified that Dorie came into her room while she was sleeping, flipped off her comforter and hugged her and kissed her on the cheek and lips. After 10 to 20 seconds Dorie stood up and straightened himself and asked her if that was okay. The victim testified that her husband would not think so, but she was not going to tell him.

Bazin sentenced Dorie to 15 months for one assault and 12 months for the other, to be served concurrently.

CTV News has asked Correctional Services Canada about the status of Dorie's employment but has not heard back.