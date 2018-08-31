

CTV Saskatoon





A former Saskatoon police officer will be going to trail to face an assault charge.

A preliminary hearing determined there was enough evidence to commit Jarett Gelowitz to trial.

Gelowitz was charged last December with common assault in connection with an incident that happened in December 2016.

He was fired by the Saskatoon Police Service last week after two other assault charges were laid against the 10-year veteran officer.

No date has been set for the trail, which will be held at Court of Queen’s Bench.