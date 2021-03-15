SASKATOON -- The Prince Albert Mintos U18 AAA team has hired Tim Leonard as head coach for the 2021-22 season.

For Leonard, it’s a return to a job in which he found success, winning back to back Telus Cup National Championships in 2006 and 2007.

Under his watch the team won the provincial U18 AAA tiles in 2006, 2007 and in 2011.

He replaces former coach Danton Danielson after he stepped down in February.

Leonard took a break from the Mintos to work as an assistant coach with the Prince Albert Raiders from 2012-14.

He most recently coached the Parkland U18 Elks in 2020-21 and the Beardy’s U18 Blackhawks in 2019-2020.