The last time Prince Albert played for the WHL Championship in 1985 the Raiders were taking on the Kamloops Blazers.

P.A. swept that series and went on to win the Memorial Cup in Quebec.

Ken Morrison, who played for the Raiders from 1982-85, recalls the overwhelming support of the fans that day.

“I remember when we won the cup we came back and the parking lot was jam packed full,” Morrison said. “We couldn’t even get the bus through. It was crazy.”

Morrison still attends as many Raiders games as he can. He says the number of fans coming out during this season’s playoffs are similar to the support the team received when they first joined the WHL in 1982.

“The rink was packed like it is now for every game. It’s great to see it like that again now.”

Morrison says he sees a lot of similarities between this year’s edition of the team and the 1985 version. Both teams have a core group of senior leaders mixed with strong up-and-coming players.

“They’ve scouted really well lately and got a lot of good young prospects. We had that same thing.”

Morrison says what really makes the Raider team special is the brotherhood between the players – even 30 years later.

Curtis Hunt agrees – having been part of that 1985 team as a player and now as the general manager for the current team, he has seen the bonds that form.

“The one thing I do notice that maybe is the most similar is the incredible comradery and the great community. That’s something we had back then.”

Morrison says he sees this year’s team going all the way and hopes to see a second Memorial Cup for the Raiders.

The Raiders begin their series against the Vancouver Giants this Friday and Saturday at the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. for both games.