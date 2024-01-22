Former Carlton High School athletes honored at PA sportsman dinner
A pair of former Carlton High School athletes were recognized at this year's sportsman dinner in Prince Albert on Saturday.
This dinner allowed the Prince Albert community to celebrate the achievements of its biggest sports stars.
Gage Grassick, who currently plays basketball at the University of Saskatchewan, received the 2023 Female Athlete of the Year award.
She said it was an honour to be recognized for her performance on the court over the last year and she is grateful to share it with so many other talented recipients.
“It’s such a great testament to Prince Albert that there are so many great athletes in the past and lots up and coming,” Grassick said.
She recalled growing up playing basketball at a time when female sports were not as prevalent.
“It is a super big honour to realize that female sports are just as important as male sports and that we have so many amazing female athletes,” Grassick said.
Fellow Carlton Grad Taz Smith-Windsor, who currently plays football at the University of Saskatchewan, received the 2024 Male Athlete of the Year award. He is being recognized for his accomplishments on the field.
He said he was shocked to find out he had won the award and hopes this encourages young athletes to pursue their own goals.
“A lot of football players in Prince Albert don’t get the opportunities they should be getting, I encourage them to go out there and get out of their comfort zone and if football is something they want to do I want them to go out and do it,” Smith-Windsor said.
Both Grassick and Smith-Windsor are thankful for the support of their past and current coaches as well as the Kinsman Club for presenting them with the awards.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Most Canadians who plan to vote Liberal doing so to stop Conservatives from winning: poll
Most Canadians who plan on voting for the Liberal party are more motivated to stop the Conservatives from winning the election rather than endorsing the party's vision and leader, according to a new poll released on Monday.
Newfoundland and Labrador Cabinet Minister Derrick Bragg has died
Derrick Bragg, a Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador provincial cabinet minister, has died, Premier Andrew Furey announced Monday.
Ottawa won't appeal court ruling striking down limit on passing citizenship to children born abroad
The federal government has announced it won't be challenging a court ruling that struck down a portion of the Citizenship Act which blocked children born abroad to Canadian parents from obtaining Canadian citizenship beyond the first generation.
New artifacts and images emerge from latest Franklin expedition dives in Nunavut
The latest research season at the Franklin wrecks in Nunavut has produced thousands of images and new artifacts like, pistols, medicine bottles, footwear and coins.
Director of 'Moonstruck' and 'Fiddler on the Roof' Norman Jewison, dead at 97
Norman Jewison, the acclaimed and versatile Canadian-born director whose Hollywood films ranged from Doris Day comedies and 'Moonstruck' to social dramas such as the Oscar-winning 'In the Heat of the Night,' has died at age 97.
20 people rescued from ice floe in Lake Erie, Coast Guard says
Twenty people were rescued from an ice floe in Lake Erie, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday.
'Memories are so fresh': Looking back at Corner Gas, 20 years after its debut
It may be two decades since Corner Gas graced television screens for the first time. However, series creator Brent Butt says the memories from the set are still fresh in his mind.
U.S., British militaries launch new round of joint strikes against Houthi sites in Yemen
The officials said Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands contributed to the mission, including with intelligence and surveillance.
James Smith inquest: RCMP officer refutes allegations that police overlooked 911 calls
An inquest into Canada’s worst mass stabbing called an RCMP officer back to the stand to address allegations that police overlooked key evidence.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers stage second one-day strike, province 'disappointed' with latest job action
Teachers in Saskatchewan are back on the picket lines Monday as part of a second one-day walk off within a week.
-
Sask. woman left waiting 10 months and counting for cancer scan
A Saskatchewan woman is highlighting the dire state of breast cancer screening in the province.
-
James Smith inquest: RCMP officer refutes allegations that police overlooked 911 calls
An inquest into Canada’s worst mass stabbing called an RCMP officer back to the stand to address allegations that police overlooked key evidence.
Winnipeg
-
Victim of deadly attack in The Pas says action is needed to deal with rising violence
The survivor of a deadly random attack in The Pas said he was stabbed over a box of diapers – a violent encounter that he said shows the need for more support in his community.
-
As the Hubble Telescope's life nears an end, a new telescope could soon be ready out of Winnipeg
The Hubble Space Telescope has been in orbit for more than 30 years and now Manitoba researchers are working to develop a replacement.
-
Manitoba still waiting for more details as federal government implements international student cap
A federal cap on international students coming to study in Canada is stirring up mixed reactions.
Calgary
-
Four people charged in death of Calgary woman Tara Miller
Four people are facing charges in connection with the death of a Calgary woman whose body was found near Okotoks last year.
-
Defence lawyer questions woman's memory of alleged sexual assault at Calgary trial
A defence lawyer for the man accused of sexually assaulting seven women in Calgary has challenged a woman's memory of what happened on the day of her alleged attack.
-
Calgary grandmother planning to spoil grandchildren with lottery win
A Calgary grandmother says she wants to help out her family with the $1-million prize she won in a lottery last month.
Edmonton
-
Corey Perry signs 1-year deal with Oilers
Forward Corey Perry has agreed to a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Monday.
-
Municipal leaders feeling 'caught between' Alberta and Ottawa as minister's deadline approaches
Alberta cities and towns have just over a week to report back to the province detailing all agreements they have with Ottawa.
-
Edmonton's South Asian community concerned at lack of response from politicians during extortion scheme
Members of the South Asian community say they're frustrated they haven't heard more from elected officials after a string of arsons and shootings tied to an extortion scheme.
Toronto
-
One person sent to hospital after suspect carrying a machete in Toronto
At least one person is injured after a masked suspect was reportedly seen carrying a machete in a Toronto neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.
-
Police urge drivers to 'use caution' after wild turkey snarls traffic in Scarborough
Toronto police are urging people to “use caution when driving” in northwest Scarborough after receiving reports of a wild turkey walking on the road.
-
'It comes down to customer service,' Doug Ford says of ServiceOntario moving to Staples stores
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that moving ServiceOntario locations into select Staples Canada stores is all about convenience.
Ottawa
-
'Provinces are going to have to step up': Reaction to Canada's plan to cap international student permits
With the announcement that Canada will reduce the number of new international student permits by 35 per cent next year as part of a two-year cap on foreign enrollment, stakeholders in Ottawa are voicing their concerns.
-
Some Ottawa favourites offering snacks for travellers at Ottawa International Airport
Pack your bags and leave room for a familiar La Bottega sandwich the next time you fly out of the Ottawa International Airport.
-
City of Ottawa considering cutting idling bylaw limit from 3 minutes to 1
Seventeen years after enacting its idling control bylaw, the City of Ottawa is looking at making it tougher and staff are seeking input from the public.
Vancouver
-
Union to plan further 'escalation' after Metro Vancouver transit service resumes Wednesday
The union representing 180 transit supervisors in Metro Vancouver says it will plan further ‘escalation’ when its 48-hour work stoppage ends early Wednesday.
-
Carbon monoxide poisoning spikes this time of year, warns B.C. doctor
When the temperatures cool in the late fall and in the winter, Vancouver hospitals see an average of 31 emergency department visits a month from patients suffering from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.
-
Strike not expected to cause SkyTrain shutdown: TransLink CEO
SkyTrain service is not expected to be shut down by striking transit workers, according to TransLink's CEO.
Montreal
-
'Incompentence': Poilievre fires at Valerie Plante on social media, again
Pierre Poilievre has once again accused Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante of incompetence on social media.
-
Old Montreal building where seven people died in fire listed for sale
The heritage building that burned down in Old Montreal last spring, killing seven people who were inside, has been listed for sale.
-
Montreal's Restaurant Momesso is closed
Those hoping to grab one last sub from iconic Restaurant Momesso in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace (NDG) neighbourhood are out of luck, as the doors closed earlier than expected this week.
Vancouver Island
-
Man charged with impersonating dental hygienist wanted on B.C. warrant
Police in Saanich, B.C., are searching for a 22-year-old man who has been criminally charged for cleaning people's teeth without the necessary professional qualifications, saying they have reason to believe he has breached or is about to breach the conditions of his release from custody.
-
B.C. inquest told of chained door, 'no way out' from deadly Vancouver blaze
A coroner's inquest has been told that a Vancouver rooming house where a fire killed two people in 2022 had a chained door, as relatives testified about the devastating impact of the blaze.
-
Canada to reduce the number of international study permits by 35 per cent: Miller
Canada will reduce the number of international student permits by 35 per cent next year as part of a temporary two-year cap on foreign enrollment, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced Monday morning.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP say man wanted on provincewide warrant is dead
A Halifax man wanted on a provincewide warrant has been found dead.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador Cabinet Minister Derrick Bragg has died
Derrick Bragg, a Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador provincial cabinet minister, has died, Premier Andrew Furey announced Monday.
-
Security a concern as new shelter opens in Halifax
Some are concerned about security at a new Halifax shelter.
Northern Ontario
-
One person killed in snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 20-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene of a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon on trail L 123 in Opasatika Township.
-
Suspect in custody following incident in Timmins
The Timmins Police Service got a call Monday morning after 9 o'clock about an incident underway on Sixth Avenue, forcing the surrounding area to be blocked off to traffic.
-
OPP stop northern Ont. driver twice for speeding within an hour -- the second time for stunt driving
The second time definitely wasn’t the charm for a driver in West Nipissing caught speeding twice on the same day late last week.
London
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for London, Ont. region
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for London and surrounding counties with locally heavy snowfall and reduced visibility forecast for Tuesday.
-
London, Ont. mother seeks funding to buy wheelchair accessible van for teen son suffering from rare disorder
Mason Christiaens was born blind, but the 14 year old has never allowed his vision to get in the way of enjoying life. But on May 7, 2023, Mason woke up with his lower extremities paralyzed.
-
'My heart is empty without Aislinn here': Sentencing hearing for dad found guilty in newborn death
It was an emotional day at the sentencing hearing of a London, Ont. man found guilty of manslaughter in connection with the death of his newborn daughter.