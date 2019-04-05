

CTV Saskatoon





A former broadcaster has admitted to a string of bank robberies on the Prairies.

Stephen Vogelsang, 55, pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery.

The robberies occurred in Saskatoon and Regina in 2017.

Vogelsang has been sentenced to five years in prison.

After factoring in time served in remand, he is expected to spend three years in prison.

Vogelsang is also facing robbery charges in Medicine Hat, Alta.

Steve Vogelsang is a former news director and sports broadcaster at CTV Winnipeg.