Former broadcaster pleads guilty to 4 counts of robbery
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, April 5, 2019 11:32AM CST
A former broadcaster has admitted to a string of bank robberies on the Prairies.
Stephen Vogelsang, 55, pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery.
The robberies occurred in Saskatoon and Regina in 2017.
Vogelsang has been sentenced to five years in prison.
After factoring in time served in remand, he is expected to spend three years in prison.
Vogelsang is also facing robbery charges in Medicine Hat, Alta.
Steve Vogelsang is a former news director and sports broadcaster at CTV Winnipeg.