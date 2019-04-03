A two-day gathering is being held in Saskatoon to discuss the crystal meth crisis in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies (SIIT) organized the public event called 2019 Crystal Meth Dialogue.

A series of speakers will discuss how crystal meth is affecting Saskatchewan communities. It will also address lived experiences, science around methamphetamine addiction and treatment options, enforcement issues, as well as personal safety.

Tala Tootoosis is one of the speakers. She will openly discuss her struggle with crystal meth addiction and crack-cocaine and how she recovered.

Tootoosis said her parents had an intervention for her where she was surrounded by family support. She said she went to AA meetings, drank medicine teas and went to religious ceremonies.

“I slowly started to reclaim my own understanding of being here and being normal,” Tootoosis said.

She went back to school, graduated and began public speaking.

Tootoosis has travelled around Canada telling her story at reserves, schools, and huge conferences.

She had a message for people using crystal meth: “Anybody can get sober, but you have to really want it. You have to be willing to do whatever it takes to get sober.”

Randy Makinson, another speaker at the event, was once addicted to crack-cocaine. After completing a program a Teen Challenge, he said he turned his life around.

He went on to work as a student life coordinator at the very place that saved him.

Teen Challenge is a 12-month residential, drug and alcohol rehab centre in Allan, Sask.

It has a 24-bed facility that helps men aged 18 and up with addiction recovery.

“We’ve seen so many people that have graduated out of our centre over the last 12 years to have productive lives that are going back into society and getting good jobs. Some of their families have been restored, some of their marriages,” Makinson said.

In March, the Saskatchewan Health Authority announced 30 harm reduction sites were offered across the province. The sites are equipped with safe drug supplies to help people dealing with addictions.