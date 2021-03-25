SASKATOON -- Visitors to Saskatchewan are being incorporated into the province’s COVID-19 sequencing plan.

According to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health, temporary foreign workers and people with visitor or student visas will be eligible to get a vaccination against COVID-19.

Aireen Salandanan’s 64-year-old mother is in Canada from the Philippines on a temporary visitors’ visa. She arrived before the pandemic began and would like to get the vaccine. She was hoping the province would make her turn come sooner.

“People who on a visit will be on the last priority but I hope government will change the plan because they are as exposed to the citizens or permanent residents as themselves, especially those already in their senior years,” said Salandanan.

Visitors to the province for two weeks or longer may present to a Saskatchewan Public Health immunization provider and receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to health ministry.

Adults and children who are Canadian residents;

Non-Canadian adults and children who are landed immigrants or refugees;

Non-Canadian residents and their children who are working and/or studying in Canada for any length of time; and

Other non-Canadian residents or visitors who do not meet an above criterion may be assessed on a case-by-case basis prior to receiving publicly funded immunization services.

Eric Su is in Saskatchewan on a work permit. He says it’s a fair system.

“So I think Canadians first is fair enough,” said Su.

However, Su thinks seniors and children should get vaccinated sooner regardless of where they come from because they are mingling with the rest of the population.

“Not only Canadians but also new comers and immigrant, they also need to get vaccinate as same priority,” said Su.

