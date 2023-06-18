For the Dads: Annual ride is a powerful show of support

In a powerful show of support, hundreds of bikers hit the streets for the Ride for Dad event on Saturday.

The event is part of a nation-wide movement aimed at raising awareness and funds for prostate cancer while showcasing the positive influence of the biker community on society.

Participants on motorcycles, trikes, bicycles, and various other vehicles came from different parts of the country, all rallying together for a common cause: dads.

The event commenced at the Western Development Museum, where the riders embarked on a journey that took them to Lawson Heights Mall before heading to Rosewood for lunch.

For many bikers, participating in such a large-scale ride was a truly awe-inspiring sight.

"It's a beautiful day, and it's great to see all the bikes here today. There's way more than I think we expected, so that's always fun to get out for a ride for a good cause," expressed one of the bikers when interviewed by CTV.

The origins of the Ride for Dad trace back to a heartfelt story from an Ontario man who was deeply impacted by a friend's revelation.

"It was a really good friend who, one day during a coffee conversation, shared some devastating news with me. He said, 'I just got some really bad news: I've been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and there's nothing they can do about it.' Those words struck a chord with me, and that was the spark that ignited the concept of Ride for Dad," McFadzen explained.

As a testament to their commitment, the organizers presented a generous donation of $50,000 to the University of Saskatchewan to support prostate cancer research. The underlying message was clear: Get checked.

"It's important for men to acknowledge the stigma surrounding prostate cancer and the need for regular check-ups. I would encourage everyone to take a few extra minutes, consult their doctors, get their blood tested, and prioritize their own health," emphasized Mcfadzen.