For donations, Sask. animal shelter lets cats do business on an ex's name

The Prince Albert SPCA raised about $300-$400 with an "unorthodox" Valentine's Day fundraiser in which people made donations to add a note with their exes' names to litterboxes.

"The idea actually came from a humane society down in the States. They tried this a few years ago and had quite good success from it. So it's something that's a little bit unorthodox, something that hasn't been done around here locally. So I figured that you know what, it's a bit interesting and quirky but let's give it a try and see how it goes," manager Ashlee Bober said in a phone interview.

"People thought it was hilarious. We had a lot of people think that it was such a fantastic idea and found a lot of humour in it. So yeah we had a very good response from it."

The SPCA only ended up getting about a dozen donations, but the attention the fundraiser brought was also valuable, Bober said.

"At the end of the day, even if we didn't get a crazy (amount) of donations from the event, it did attract a lot of attention, which in turn brings a lot of attention to the animals that we have in our care, which then also brings adopters in and helps us find homes for those animals."

And what did that cats think of the additions to their commodes?

"They were kind of interested in what this new thing was in their litterbox and a number of them had quite a lot of fun playing with it before they were going to the bathroom. So it was quite interesting to see what they were doing."

The SPCA has one cat, Mudge, up for adoption.