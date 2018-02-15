

A suspect seen on video setting fire to a Saskatoon nightclub appeared to be familiar with the business’s layout, according to Saskatoon Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers released the surveillance footage this week of the suspected arsonist setting fire to the Matriarch Nightclub and Event Centre — previously known as the Saskatoon Event Centre — on the morning of Dec. 12, 2017.

“He moved around freely in the dark, seemingly familiar with its layout, as he did not make use of a flashlight or risk turning on the lights,” Saskatoon police Const. Ryan Ehalt said in a Crime Stoppers video outlining the arson investigation.

The security video shows the male — his age is not yet clear — setting fire to a garbage can inside the club before he returns within the video’s frame to reposition the garbage can. He allegedly set fires in numerous locations inside the nightclub.

“He would return to the garbage can to position it and its burning contents in such a way to inflict the most damage,” Ehalt said.

The suspect, who Ehalt describes as five-foot-11, was wearing a dark coat and light pants in the video. He likely smelled of smoke the morning of the fire, Ehalt said.

Additional footage shows a dark-coloured car — which investigators believe is a Pontiac or a Chevrolet — parked outside the business. Investigators believe the vehicle may be associated with the arson, according to Ehalt.

The fire, which firefighters needed three hours to control, caused an estimated $2 million in damages.