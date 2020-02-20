Food waste, voting rights in Saskatoon among 5 new research projects
U of S toxicologist Markus Brinkmann, Banting post-doctoral fellow Jonathan Challis, City of Saskatoon wastewater treatment plant operations manager Michael Beal and plant manager Mike Sadowski are pictured at the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant. (Courtesy University of Saskatchewan)
SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon will provide University of Saskatchewan researchers access to the city’s resources, data and expertise while providing city staff with analyses and data as part of a new agreement.
"This helps us move forward as a community and shows how we can lead the country through collaboration to create the best result for our community and residents," Mayor Charlie Clark said in a news release.
The five projects, paid for with $100,000 from a jointly funded university-municipal research partnership, include:
- Preventing food from going to waste
- Improving municipal appeals
- Increasing demand for downtown living
- Exploring municipal voting rights for permanent residents
- Measuring pharmaceuticals in Saskatoon’s wastewater
In addition, $50,000 from another program funded by an anonymous donor will pay for projects to improve quality of life and reduce poverty through oral health, and reduce LGBYQ2S youth homelessness.