SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon will provide University of Saskatchewan researchers access to the city’s resources, data and expertise while providing city staff with analyses and data as part of a new agreement.

"This helps us move forward as a community and shows how we can lead the country through collaboration to create the best result for our community and residents," Mayor Charlie Clark said in a news release.

The five projects, paid for with $100,000 from a jointly funded university-municipal research partnership, include:

Preventing food from going to waste

Improving municipal appeals

Increasing demand for downtown living

Exploring municipal voting rights for permanent residents

Measuring pharmaceuticals in Saskatoon’s wastewater

In addition, $50,000 from another program funded by an anonymous donor will pay for projects to improve quality of life and reduce poverty through oral health, and reduce LGBYQ2S youth homelessness.