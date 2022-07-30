‘Follow the rules’: Saskatoon Fire, RCMP offer water safety tips for summer fun

Staying safe on the water this summer starts with being prepared.

“You have to have a life jacket. You have to have a throw bag. You have to have a whistle and a boating license,” Saskatoon Fire Service (SFS) deputy chief Rob Hogan told CTV News.

“If you’re going to be on some type of watercraft make sure you have a life jacket. Make sure you follow the rules,” he said.

“Refrain from alcohol consumption. Tell someone where you’re going. Stay in groups.”

Lifesaving Society of Saskatchewan CEO Shelby Rushton said that over 400 people drown each year in Canada. It is the second leading cause of unintentional death for children and the third cause of unintentional death for adults, Rushton said in an RCMP press release.

"Even one drowning is too many,” he said. “We all must do our part to stay safe on the water."

According to Chief Coroner Clive Weighill, most drowning deaths reported to the Saskatchewan Coroners Service for investigation are preventable.

"Simple steps can be taken to prevent drownings,” he said. “Such as always wearing a life jacket, swimming with a buddy, not consuming alcohol or drugs before swimming or operating a boat/canoe, and being mindful of inclement weather moving in which may pose hazards to your safety in the water.”

SFS advises anyone in distress while swimming should stay calm and keep their head above the water. They also recommend taking off heavy or bulking clothing and not to fight the current.

“If you do get into trouble, especially in the river because it has a current, just tread water and slowly let the current push you to shore. Swim towards shore with the current and you’ll end up at shore,” Hogan said.

He said if someone else in the water was in trouble, it was important to call out to them first and coach them on how to safely handle the situation.

“If you can, find something to throw to them like a rope or a long stick,” Hogan said.

“The very last resort would be to actually go and help them. You should be trained if you’re going to do that.”