SASKATOON -- Don’t expect much variance in the temperature over the next 24 hours as we sit under a band of clouds.

Once Tuesday arrives, things warm up significantly with plus temperatures possible on Wednesday. As quickly as it comes, it goes. Cooler conditions loom in the long range forecast.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: -10

Evening: -12

Tuesday – Cloudy

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -2

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 1