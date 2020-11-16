Advertisement
Fog hangs across central Saskatchewan to kick off the work week: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Monday, November 16, 2020 6:16AM CST
Published Monday, November 16, 2020 6:16AM CST
SASKATOON -- Don’t expect much variance in the temperature over the next 24 hours as we sit under a band of clouds.
Once Tuesday arrives, things warm up significantly with plus temperatures possible on Wednesday. As quickly as it comes, it goes. Cooler conditions loom in the long range forecast.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: -10
Evening: -12
Tuesday – Cloudy
Morning Low: -13
Afternoon High: -2
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -3
Afternoon High: 1