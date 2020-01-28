SASKATOON -- Scattered snow slides east from the city Tuesday morning, but the clouds will linger. Temperatures won’t see much variance today or tonight as a result of the clouds.

Warmer conditions are in store for the rest of the week and into the weekend, but come Sunday night, winter will return.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Cloudy

High: -3 C

Evening: -4 C

Wednesday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -7 C

Afternoon High: -4 C

Thursday – AM Snow Showers

Morning Low: -7 C

Afternoon High: -1 C