Fog and near-zero visibility: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, January 28, 2020 7:56AM CST
SASKATOON -- Scattered snow slides east from the city Tuesday morning, but the clouds will linger. Temperatures won’t see much variance today or tonight as a result of the clouds.
Warmer conditions are in store for the rest of the week and into the weekend, but come Sunday night, winter will return.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Cloudy
High: -3 C
Evening: -4 C
Wednesday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -7 C
Afternoon High: -4 C
Thursday – AM Snow Showers
Morning Low: -7 C
Afternoon High: -1 C