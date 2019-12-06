SASKATOON -- A fog advisory is in effect in Saskatoon and area, with almost zero visibility in certain regions.

Other parts of Saskatchewan are also seeing foggy conditions, but it’s at its worst through the west-central corridor.

The fog should dissipate this afternoon, with mostly cloudy conditions lasting into the evening.

More clouds will develop Friday evening, and fog could arrive again Saturday morning.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Fog / PM Sun

High: -6 C

Evening: -9 C

Saturday – PM Snow Showers

Morning Low: -10 C

Afternoon High: -7 C

Sunday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -22 C

Afternoon High: -19 C