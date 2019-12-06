Fog and falling temps: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Friday, December 6, 2019 7:58AM CST
SASKATOON -- A fog advisory is in effect in Saskatoon and area, with almost zero visibility in certain regions.
Other parts of Saskatchewan are also seeing foggy conditions, but it’s at its worst through the west-central corridor.
The fog should dissipate this afternoon, with mostly cloudy conditions lasting into the evening.
More clouds will develop Friday evening, and fog could arrive again Saturday morning.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Fog / PM Sun
High: -6 C
Evening: -9 C
Saturday – PM Snow Showers
Morning Low: -10 C
Afternoon High: -7 C
Sunday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -22 C
Afternoon High: -19 C