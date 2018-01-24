Fog advisory lifted in Saskatchewan
Saskatoon Police advise drivers to turn on headlights and taillights to ensure visibility (Courtesy: @SPSTraffic)
Environment Canada has lifted a fog advisory in parts of central and southeastern Saskatchewan.
At around 4:30 a.m., the weather agency warned people of near-zero visibility in the following locations:
- Carlyle - Oxbow - Carnduff - Bienfait – Stoughton
- City of Regina
- City of Saskatoon
- Estevan - Weyburn - Radville – Milestone
- Fort Qu'Appelle - Indian Head - Lumsden - Pilot Butte
- Humboldt - Wynyard - Wadena - Lanigan - Foam Lake
- Martensville - Warman - Rosthern - Delisle – Wakaw
- Moose Jaw - Pense - Central Butte – Craik
- Outlook - Watrous - Hanley - Imperial – Dinsmore
- The Battlefords - Unity - Maidstone - St. Walburg
Thick fog on Hwy 1 between Regina and Balgonie ... drive safe! #skroads #skstorm pic.twitter.com/ftGbex48C0— Mike Bundus (@mcbundus) January 23, 2018
94% humidity most of the day today in Regina, as the sun goes down, the fog is rolling in big time downtown. Watching the Delta and Hilton disappear into the fog out my window! #skstorm #yqr pic.twitter.com/Uu7omNES5x— Jared Mysko (@jaredmysko) January 24, 2018
