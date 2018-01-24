Environment Canada has lifted a fog advisory in parts of central and southeastern Saskatchewan.

At around 4:30 a.m., the weather agency warned people of near-zero visibility in the following locations:

Carlyle - Oxbow - Carnduff - Bienfait – Stoughton

City of Regina

City of Saskatoon

Estevan - Weyburn - Radville – Milestone

Fort Qu'Appelle - Indian Head - Lumsden - Pilot Butte

Humboldt - Wynyard - Wadena - Lanigan - Foam Lake

Martensville - Warman - Rosthern - Delisle – Wakaw

Moose Jaw - Pense - Central Butte – Craik

Outlook - Watrous - Hanley - Imperial – Dinsmore

The Battlefords - Unity - Maidstone - St. Walburg

Thick fog on Hwy 1 between Regina and Balgonie ... drive safe! #skroads #skstorm pic.twitter.com/ftGbex48C0 — Mike Bundus (@mcbundus) January 23, 2018