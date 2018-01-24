Environment Canada has lifted a fog advisory in parts of central and southeastern Saskatchewan.

At around 4:30 a.m., the weather agency warned people of  near-zero visibility in the following locations:

  • Carlyle - Oxbow - Carnduff - Bienfait – Stoughton
  • City of Regina
  • City of Saskatoon
  • Estevan - Weyburn - Radville – Milestone
  • Fort Qu'Appelle - Indian Head - Lumsden - Pilot Butte
  • Humboldt - Wynyard - Wadena - Lanigan - Foam Lake
  • Martensville - Warman - Rosthern - Delisle – Wakaw
  • Moose Jaw - Pense - Central Butte – Craik
  • Outlook - Watrous - Hanley - Imperial – Dinsmore
  • The Battlefords - Unity - Maidstone - St. Walburg