Flyers in Fairhaven are 'fanning the flames' against the homeless shelter, residents say

A flyer being distributed in Saskatoon's Fairhaven neighbourhood about a newly located homeless shelter is drawing plenty of criticism and praise in the community.

Sandi Lamborn was saddened to see a flyer left in her mailbox criticizing Saskatoon Tribal Council's Wellness Centre while asking residents in the area to record and report sightings, "emphasizing the location and frequency."

"Would STC Chief Marc (sic) Arcand like a shelter in his backyard," the flyer reads.

"I was just upset. I was really taken aback," Lamborn said. "There's no name claiming who put it here."

Lamborn said the community has been divided ever since the STC announced the emergency downtown wellness centre secured a lease and was moving to Fairhaven last month.

While she says there is plenty of support for the shelter, those who are against it are vocal about its arrival.

"(The flyer) says voice your concerns, record and report your sightings like it's gonna happen, so you better be ready be recording. I've been recording for years the drug dealers at the end of the block," she said, noting the police are aware, but the potential criminal activity in the neighbourhood is well documented.

'We had no say in it'

Wayne Nowosad lives near Lamborn. He said he is frustrated about the entire situation.

"It was all a political hit job, and we were the next line. They destroyed Riversdale. They destroyed Pleasant Hill. Now they're just moving further west and taking out our neighbourhood," he said.

Nowosad said the police have increased their presence in the neighbourhood since the shelter opened a few weeks ago.

He's frightened about potential crime increases, opting to install a doorbell camera recently.

"We've got no choice in the matter, and it was shoved down our throats. We had no say in it," Nowosad said.

Lamborn said the flyer is only driving people further apart instead of bringing them together.

"I honestly was really upset about it, because it is not doing anything except fanning the flames that are blowing around the neighbourhood," she said.

Many people in the area canvassed by CTV refused to speak on camera because of the retaliation they could receive online. However, many people echoed Nowosad's comments about a lack of consultation.

"They decided they were coming in. Nobody asked us until after they plopped themselves in here. So I mean, we had no input at all. And that, I think, is why you're seeing this," Guy Farquharson said, pointing to the flyer.

A community divided

Farquharson said he's cautiously optimistic about the shelter since it's already improved his perception of the shelter.

"Some concerns were that there was going to be the problems that we've (seen) downtown, right? And to be honest, I haven't seen a whole lot of that," he said.

Lamborn said hysteria is beginning to grip the area as unproven statements are treated like facts.

The nearby daycare, the 7-Eleven, the school, the playgrounds and are all used as examples of buildings and areas that will fall into disrepair because of the shelter's existence.

In her more than 28 years living in her home, she can't remember a flyer like this or discussions becoming so intense between neighbours.

"Stop spreading this stuff around. It's not fair," she said.

Lamborn has a son who has struggled with mental health and addiction issues for the past 10 years. She said the entire experience has been very hard on the family and eventually led to him leaving the home. He began relying on shelters and social programming offered throughout the city.

"That's where he found the help," Lamborn said. "Me as a mom, I could sleep at night knowing my son had somewhere to be because otherwise I would have never slept not knowing where he was."

Lamborn is hoping people can reserve judgment and treat people with respect rather than "fanning the flames."

"We're all gonna have to live with it and try to get along," one neighbour said.

"I mean, I see the need. I'd rather see them in there than frozen on the street. There's no question," Farquharson said.