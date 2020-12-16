SASKATOON -- Saskatoon wakes to a 30% chance of some light flurries this morning, with temperatures pushing up into the minus single digits this afternoon.

Even warmer air arrives Thursday, albeit with a much high risk of snow. A short-lived but impactful cool down pushes in behind that system, before returning to an extremely mild weekend forecast.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: -9

Evening: -12

Thursday – Snow Showers

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -1

Friday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -21

Afternoon High: -18