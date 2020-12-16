Advertisement
Flurries roll across North Central SK as mild air moves in: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Wednesday, December 16, 2020 6:13AM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon wakes to a 30% chance of some light flurries this morning, with temperatures pushing up into the minus single digits this afternoon.
Even warmer air arrives Thursday, albeit with a much high risk of snow. A short-lived but impactful cool down pushes in behind that system, before returning to an extremely mild weekend forecast.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: -9
Evening: -12
Thursday – Snow Showers
Morning Low: -15
Afternoon High: -1
Friday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: -21
Afternoon High: -18