Flurries roll across central SK, skating just along the northern edge of YXE: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Wednesday, November 25, 2020 6:10AM CST
SASKATOON -- Flurries roll across the central face of Saskatchewan, skating just along the northern edge of Saskatoon.
A crossing cold front is producing snow along its back edge as the cooler air mixes with the mild air we’ve woken to. After a brief cool down Thursday, we’ll see another boost in temperatures as we head toward the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Cloudy
High: -2
Evening: -3
Thursday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: -4
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: 0