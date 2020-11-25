SASKATOON -- Flurries roll across the central face of Saskatchewan, skating just along the northern edge of Saskatoon.

A crossing cold front is producing snow along its back edge as the cooler air mixes with the mild air we’ve woken to. After a brief cool down Thursday, we’ll see another boost in temperatures as we head toward the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Cloudy

High: -2

Evening: -3

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -4

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: 0