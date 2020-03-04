Flurries are flying in our region, but we may not see much snow here: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020 6:50AM CST
SASKATOON -- A low pressure system is pushing across the prairies with snow to the northeast and southwest.
In Saskatoon, it looks like we may catch only a blip of this system, which could bring up to five cm of snow to neighbouring areas of the province.
Mild air remains in play through Friday, before a cool-down comes on the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Cloudy
High: 1 C
Evening: 0 C
Thursday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -9 C
Afternoon High: 2 C
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -3 C
Afternoon High: 4 C