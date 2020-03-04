SASKATOON -- A low pressure system is pushing across the prairies with snow to the northeast and southwest.

In Saskatoon, it looks like we may catch only a blip of this system, which could bring up to five cm of snow to neighbouring areas of the province.

Mild air remains in play through Friday, before a cool-down comes on the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Cloudy

High: 1 C

Evening: 0 C

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -9 C

Afternoon High: 2 C

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -3 C

Afternoon High: 4 C