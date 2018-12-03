

CTV Saskatoon





Flu season in Saskatchewan is expected to peak later this month.

The province’s chief medical health officer says cases of the flu should peak in mid to late December.

In the past, influenza would usually start in southern regions before moving north – but this year, health officials say activity is in reverse, with the flu starting in the north.

Since December, there have been 380 lab-confirmed cases of the flu and two deaths in Saskatchewan.

Common symptoms are a fever, sore throat and aches and pains.

People are encouraged to get the flu shot.