More than twice the number of people in Saskatchewan have caught the flu compared to last year.

The Ministry of Health says there have been more than 1,500 lab-confirmed cases of the flu between September and December compared with 680 cases in the same period in 2017.

Four people have died this flu season and almost a dozen have been admitted to intensive care.

The province says the reason for the increase is that flu season started earlier than previous years.

By mid-December the number of vaccinations given was eight per cent higher than in 2017.