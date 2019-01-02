

CTV Saskatoon





More than twice the number of people in Saskatchewan have caught the flu compared to last year.

The Ministry of Health says there have been more than 1,500 lab-confirmed cases of the flu between September and December compared with 680 cases in the same period in 2017.

Four people have died this flu season and almost a dozen have been admitted to intensive care.

The province says the reason for the increase is that flu season started earlier than previous years.

By mid-December the number of vaccinations given was eight per cent higher than in 2017.