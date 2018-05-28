Flowers laid along Circle Drive to honour man killed in weekend crash
Flowers and other items sit at the site of a fatal crash on Saskatoon's Circle Drive, near Preston Avenue North, on Monday, May 28, 2018. A 20-year-old man died in the crash, which occurred days earlier. (Angelina Irinici/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 12:29PM CST
Flowers, photos, a baseball, watches and a stuffed animal are among a handful of items now sitting at a section of Saskatoon’s Circle Drive to remember a man killed in a crash over the weekend.
The memorial for the 20-year-old sits along the roadway, near Preston Avenue North, at the site of the single-vehicle collision, which occurred early Saturday morning.
Speed was a factor in the crash, Saskatoon police said in a news release.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only one in the vehicle.