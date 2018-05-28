

CTV Saskatoon





Flowers, photos, a baseball, watches and a stuffed animal are among a handful of items now sitting at a section of Saskatoon’s Circle Drive to remember a man killed in a crash over the weekend.

The memorial for the 20-year-old sits along the roadway, near Preston Avenue North, at the site of the single-vehicle collision, which occurred early Saturday morning.

Speed was a factor in the crash, Saskatoon police said in a news release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only one in the vehicle.