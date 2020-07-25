SASKATOON -- Several drivers were forced to take a different route home after significant flooding on a Saskatoon street Friday night.

Water could be seen coming from the ground and filling the street on 7th Avenue just north of 33rd Street after 6 p.m.

CTV News spoke with a man who witnessed the flooding and set up pylons to stop cars from driving through the water.

“This started from the driveway of one business and there were several spots where it was coming up for about maybe 15 metres or so. It took up the whole street, all the way across the street too so it wasn’t just the one spot,” Chris Kosty said.

“It was from the sidewalk on one side of the street to the sidewalk on the other side of the street and then it went up another 15 metres down the street, so it was pretty bad.”

City crews arrived on scene shortly after.

A large pothole can now be seen on the street.

There is no word yet on what caused the flooding.