

CTV Saskatoon





A number of highways in Saskatchewan are closed after flooding.

A portion of Highway 335 west of Highway 35 near Gronlid and part of Highway 8 near Swan Plain has been closed due to flooding. Highway 915 to Stanley Mission was also closed but has re-opened.

The Ministry of Highways is monitoring other stretches of roadway –including Highway 40, west of The Battlefords – that are still open but are experiencing water on the shoulder.

A spokesperson with the ministry said it’s normal for water levels to rise when temperatures reach double digits during the day but don’t go below zero overnight.

There are no reports of damage or injury due to the flooding.

The Ministry of Highways is reminding drivers to check the Highway Hotline before traveling.