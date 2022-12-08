Flair offers Saskatoon to Calgary flights after Air Canada cuts service

Flair Airlines is filling Air Canada’s gap with a new direct flight route between Saskatoon and Calgary.

Air Canada is ending its direct flights from Saskatoon and Regina to Calgary, as of January.

The company said it’s focused on “rebuilding our main hubs of Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal” and as a result decided to “suspend a number of regional routes from Calgary.”

Just days after the news, Flair announced it will fill the void with daily flights from Saskatoon and Calgary starting in May.

CJ Dushinski, the vice-president of business development for Skyxe, is welcoming Flair’s decision.

“We’re happy to see a low-cost alternative so that people from Saskatoon can jump on a Flair flight instead of having to make that seven hour drive. I think it'll be at the right price point to get people moving between our two cities,” Dushinski said.

A one-way Flair flight from Calgary to Saskatoon begins at $49.

Skyxe currently has eight flights a day to Calgary — six from WestJet and two from Air Canada.

Dushinski said it’s possible WestJet could add more seats on its routes between Calgary and Saskatoon.