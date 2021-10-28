Flair Airlines to expand flight service from Saskatoon to Winnipeg

SASKATOON -

Flair Airlines will be expanding its service between Saskatchewan and Manitoba in April 2022.

The discount carrier announced on Thursday it would be adding flights twice a week between Winnipeg and Saskatoon and Winnipeg and Regina.

“I think we are really excited to start connecting destinations within the Prairies. You know, there are a lot of people who have family ties, business links. There’s a lot of travel and movement within the Prairies,” Gath Lund, chief commercial officer with Flair Airlines, told CTV News

The new routes are part of the airline's growth plan as it will add four aircraft and hire 250 staff.

“It’s been a very tough year for the airline industry and for many industries and it’s also great to be able to bring some good news on job creation and creating opportunities for people,” Lund said.

Fares for the new routes will start at $49.