Canadian discount airline Flair Airlines has announced a Saskatoon route.

Starting June 15, Flair will offer a flight from Saskatoon to Edmonton, with fares starting at $79 one way with taxes and fees included.

Flair Airlines currently operates 90 discount flights per week across Canada. As of June 15, that number is expected to jump to 208 flights per week.

This is the first Flair Airlines route announced in Saskatchewan.