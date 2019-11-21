SASKATOON -- Here are some fun things to do this weekend in Saskatoon as we get closer to Christmas.

What: Glow Gardens. Laugh, stroll and play under the twinkle of lights as you explore light gardens and illuminated structures.

When: Nov. 21 to Dec. 28, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Prairieland Park

Admission: $19.99 - $22.99 for adults, $14.99 - $16.99 for children

What: PBR Monster Energy Canadian Finals. This is the tenth and final event of the 2019 PBR Canada Monster Energy Tour, the nation’s first-ever cross-country, nationally televised pro bull riding series.

When: Nov. 22 to 23, 7:30 p.m.

Where: SaskTel Centre

Admission: $25 - $100

What: Festival of Trees. See attractions, displays and events for guests of all ages including, decorated Christmas trees and gingerbread houses, face painting, Christmas music and raffles. Proceeds will go towards the purchase of an automated medication dispensing system at Saskatoon City Hospital.

Where: Western Development Museum

When: Nov. 22 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 23 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 24-30 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission: General admission rates.

What: BHP Enchanted Forest. Experience the most spectacular drive-through Christmas display in Canada, featuring 75 custom displays throughout the forest.

When: Starting Nov. 16. 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo

Walking admission

$5 per person

$20 per family

Driving admission

$10 per person

$35 per vehicle, up to seven passengers

$30 express passes can be purchased at Co-op stores or Shoppers Drug Mart.

What: Saturday Morning All You Can Eat Cereal Cartoon Party. Billed as a weird and wonderful trip with animated classics and an all-you-can-eat cereal bar.

When: Saturday at 9 AM – 12 PM

Where: The Broadway Theatre, 715 Broadway Avenue, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan S7N 1B3

Admission: $12 ($9 for kids under 12)