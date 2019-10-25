Five spoooooky things to do in Saskatoon this weekend
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 4:38PM CST
SASKATOON -- Over the last weekend before Halloween, here's five spooky things you can do with the whole family.
- Boo at the Zoo
Boo at the Zoo features carnival games, watch a magic show and meet Pretzel, the Royal Python. Also: a chance to test your courage with a walk through the Haunted Tunnel.
When: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Admission by donation
Where: Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo, 1903 Forestry Farm Park Drive
- Magic of the Fairies
Fairy Door Tours is hosting the Halloween Boonanza again this year with discounts for families and large groups. Visit a series of whimsical fairy, elf and gnome doors scattered along a scenic park trail. Every child goes home with a Treat Bag.
When: Sunday, 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Cost: $15 per admission
Where: Nutrien Playland at Kinsmen Park
- Dutch Growers pumpkin maze
Dutch growers have a garden centre with beautiful flowers and plants together with a pumpkin maze designed using hay bales with hidden pumpkins. There will be kids coloring activities as well as a scavenger hunt hidden throughout the maze! A photo booth will also be set up for you to take some fun fall photos.
When: Until Oct. 29
Cost: Free admission
Where: 1818 Central Avenue
- SuperHero Corn Maze
Bring your family and friends out to enjoy fun in the sun in a superhero themed corn maze constructed on a five-acre corn field. There is a shorter course for younger guests and families and a longer more challenging course for the more adventurous.
When: Through Oct. 31
Cost: $8-$10
Where: Saskatoon Italian Cultural & Recreational Centre, corner of Hwy #7 & Cedar Villa Rd (Range Rd 3063)
- Baloonacy
In this wordless, situational comedy, The Old Man, who lives alone, prepares to celebrate his birthday. To his surprise, the solitary festivities are interrupted when a playful Red Balloon floats into his apartment, shaking up his normal routine. The Balloon teases and delights the Old Man, reminding him the power of play, laughter, and friendship.
When: Oct. 26 to Nov. 3
Cost: The Refinery Arts & Spirit Centre, 609 Dufferin Avenue
Where: Children (1-12) $12, General $17, Infants (0-11 months) Free