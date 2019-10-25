SASKATOON -- Over the last weekend before Halloween, here's five spooky things you can do with the whole family.

Boo at the Zoo

Boo at the Zoo features carnival games, watch a magic show and meet Pretzel, the Royal Python. Also: a chance to test your courage with a walk through the Haunted Tunnel.

When: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Admission by donation

Where: Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo, 1903 Forestry Farm Park Drive

Magic of the Fairies

Fairy Door Tours is hosting the Halloween Boonanza again this year with discounts for families and large groups. Visit a series of whimsical fairy, elf and gnome doors scattered along a scenic park trail. Every child goes home with a Treat Bag.

When: Sunday, 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Cost: $15 per admission

Where: Nutrien Playland at Kinsmen Park

Dutch Growers pumpkin maze

Dutch growers have a garden centre with beautiful flowers and plants together with a pumpkin maze designed using hay bales with hidden pumpkins. There will be kids coloring activities as well as a scavenger hunt hidden throughout the maze! A photo booth will also be set up for you to take some fun fall photos.

When: Until Oct. 29

Cost: Free admission

Where: 1818 Central Avenue

SuperHero Corn Maze

Bring your family and friends out to enjoy fun in the sun in a superhero themed corn maze constructed on a five-acre corn field. There is a shorter course for younger guests and families and a longer more challenging course for the more adventurous.

When: Through Oct. 31

Cost: $8-$10

Where: Saskatoon Italian Cultural & Recreational Centre, corner of Hwy #7 & Cedar Villa Rd (Range Rd 3063)

Baloonacy

In this wordless, situational comedy, The Old Man, who lives alone, prepares to celebrate his birthday. To his surprise, the solitary festivities are interrupted when a playful Red Balloon floats into his apartment, shaking up his normal routine. The Balloon teases and delights the Old Man, reminding him the power of play, laughter, and friendship.

When: Oct. 26 to Nov. 3

Cost: The Refinery Arts & Spirit Centre, 609 Dufferin Avenue

Where: Children (1-12) $12, General $17, Infants (0-11 months) Free