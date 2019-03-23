

CTV Saskatoon





A man is dead following an assault in Prince Albert on Friday afternoon.

Officers and Parkland ambulance responded to a downtown apartment building around 3:00 p.m. after a complaint of an assault, according to police.

A 22-year-old man was found in the building in critical condition. He was taken to the Victoria Union Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Four males aged 31, 23, 23 and 21, and a 19-year-old woman have been chaged with first degree murder. They have been remanded for their first court appearance on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. The victim knew the five suspects according to police.

This incident is not believed to be linked to the homicide earlier in the week.

The Prince Albert Police Service Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic identification Section are investigating the incident, along with the Office of the Chief Coroner. An autopsy is likely to occur in the next week.