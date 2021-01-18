SASKATOON -- According to the city's Catholic school division, two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at École St. Peter School.

In a news release, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) said the two new coronavirus cases were reported by the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Saturday.

The affected class will switch to online instruction starting Monday.

The risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low, the division said.

The new cases come after a case at the school was reported on Friday and two were confirmed there on Tuesday, according to GSCS.

On Jan. 15, the division also reported single cases of COVID-19 at St. Joseph High School, Bethlehem Catholic High School and Saskatoon French School.