First provincial para-hockey team welcomes national team for development camp

Les Nemish has been waiting years for a weekend like what’s happening at Merlis Belsher Place.

Nemish is the coach of Saskatchewan's first ever provincial para-hockey team, also known as sledge hockey.

Forming the team has been years in the making, which was extended a couple more years because of COVID-19.

This weekend Nemish and team are sharpening their skills against the Canadian Women's Para Hockey National High Development Team.

And it wasn’t long ago when events like Saturday’s afternoon game were a distant dream.

“My son started playing about 15 years ago. We learned about it and just started playing locally, on local rinks and farm sloughs where you’re out there skating,” said Nemish. “Then you find a team, so you grow that, and as this goes it’s great. It’s great to see this going on and them helping everybody out.”

The two-game series against the women's team isn't just growing the game here at the grassroots level.

The Paralympic Games start next week in Beijing, but the women’s team currently in Saskatoon won't be making the trip because there is no women's para-ice-hockey event due to lack of international interest in the sport on the women’s side.

Head coach Tara Chisholm hopes that won't be the case for long.

“If they can see it, they realize, ‘Oh, they're playing in Canada. Why don't we do that here?’” she said of the sport’s growing popularity outside of North America.

“Just before I came out to Saskatoon, I was connecting with Finland because they want to start a women's program and (I was) giving them some of our information on how we run grassroots development camps and things like that,” Chisholm said. “So people are definitely taking note of what we're doing.”

Team Saskatchewan just got its start last November and is building towards the national championships in Leduc upcoming in May.

Nick Elliot couldn't be more proud to be on the first Saskatchewan team to chase after national glory.

“It feels like (I’m) doing something bigger than myself,” Elliot said. “I take a lot of pride in that. Wearing this badge on my chest, I feel really proud to be able to say I play for Team Saskatchewan.”

Para hockey isn't just for the disabled. Nemish says about 60 per cent of the team is able-bodied, and with weekends like this full of clinics, bonding and some competitive action to cap it all off, everyone involved feels like there's no limits to where the sport can go.

“Having them help us is helping the players that we have,” said Nemish. “So it's growing. It's great to see.”