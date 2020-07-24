SASKATOON -- As of Thursday evening, the City of Saskatoon says "phase one" of the relocation of tenants living at a downtown motel closed down by the fire department was complete.

The closure order, announced earlier this week, came after inspectors found dozens of fire code and safety violations at City Centre Inn and Suites.

On Thursday, more than 50 workers from different agencies and organizations assembled in the motel's parking lot to help relocate the residents.

By the end of the day, 120 people were provided the opportunity for temporary housing at local shelters or hotels, according to the city.

“An amazing team came together and performed incredible work here,” assistant fire chief Yvonne Raymer said in a news release.

“Re-housing this many people in such a short time – and under these circumstances – is an accomplishment practically unheard of."

Emotions ran high at the motel n Thursday with tenants facing a sudden upheaval and an uncertain future, with many not wanting to relocate to shelters.

"We feel pretty bad because we don’t want to leave. We don’t. This is our home," Elizabeth Watcheston said on Thursday.

Watcheston said she had been living with her partner at the motel for the past 14 years.

"You can go to the Lighthouse or something but this is an influx of people that the city won’t be able to handle in town," Randy Kyle, another tenant, told CTV News.

Tenants who were being relocated were forced to leave their possessions behind due to a bed bug infestation at the motel.

On Friday, Ministry of Social Services and AIDS Saskatoon staff will check in with the residents, the city said in its release.

The workers will confirm the tenants are at their relocation sites, provide clothing vouchers and follow up on requests for additional support. The Salvation Army will bring food to the residents over the weekend.

The re-housing team will meet again on Monday with an eye towards helping the residents find longer-term housing placements, the city said.

The owner of the motel, once known as the Northwoods Inn and Suites, told CTV News that he is working to correct the issues.