Prince Albert’s Centre of Responsibility (COR) has decided to cease operations by June 28.

Steering Committee Co-Chair Tom Michaud said there is a lack of resources to keep the program running.

COR has worked in tandem with another program, the Hub, which Hub brings social agencies together to address issues in the city including drug abuse, domestic violence, and chronic school absenteeism.

A big part of COR’s work was doing research, providing hard data to help the agencies tackles these hard issues.

The Hub and COR models were a first in North America, developed in 2011 by the then P.A. Chief of Police Dale McFee. Now 15 communities across the province are using the Hub model.

The province’s Ministry of Corrections and Policing will be taking over the role of COR as the Prince Albert centre winds down operations.

Drew Wilby, executive director for the ministries of justice, corrections, and policing, told CTV News he believes the provincial model will better serve the Hubs across the province – including Prince Albert.

“Obviously it’s incredibly important for us to continue to support the Hubs because we know that they are successful out there in the communities. We do believe we can have a very successful provincial COR here.”

The closure will bring the loss of jobs for the specialized analytic workers in Prince Albert, but Michaud said the closure is a positive move in the long term for the program both locally and provincially.

“We do take some pride in having brought it to the point where it’s become bigger than what we can locally sustain here,” Michaud told CTV News.

The province did not have a set date for the new model to be up and running, but said they will be working closely with the Prince Albert COR for a smooth transition.