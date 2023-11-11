First of its kind awards show aims to give 'opportunity' to Sask. Indigenous musicians
Musicians from across the province are gathering in Prince Albert this weekend for the first-ever Saskatchewan Indigenous Music Awards.
The Saskatchewan Indigenous Music Association (SIMA) is set to host the awards show at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre on Sunday.
Donny Parenteau, SIMA president and singer-songwriter, said the event has been years in the making.
“It’s just a dream that I had in the very beginning of starting this vision, and to see it become reality here in just a few days, it's a pretty cool feeling,” he said.
Parenteau said that traditional awards shows have a limited number of categories for Indigenous musicians.
“Something had to be done for Saskatchewan Indigenous musicians,” he said.
Saskatchewan is the first province to have its own Indigenous awards show, according to Parenteau.
There are 10 categories with genres spanning from gospel to heavy metal.
Parenteau said the goal is promote Indigenous talent.
“When you have an award show like this, all it does is create awareness for the people and it gives them an opportunity,” he said.
The Lieutenant Governor will be a guest speaker at the event, according to Parenteau.
