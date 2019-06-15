

The Beardy’s and Okemasis Cree Nation held the Two-Spirit Powwow on Saturday, to celebrate people in the Indigenous community who identify as LGBTQ.

This powwow, taking place during pride month, is the first of its kind held on a first nation.

“It’s an open and inclusive space for two spirit individuals who might not necessarily feel that they’re part of a powwow circle, to find a space to feel welcome and safe,” said Kevin Seesequasis, a co-organizer of the powwow.

In 2016, the Beardy’s and Okemasis Cree Nation became the first Indigenous community in Canada to hold a pride parade on-reserve. It has since continued to set the precedent in the Indigenous LGBTQ community, partnering with Out Saskatoon to plan this year’s powwow.

“We’re here to provide space, we’re here to help people to tell them where they need to go. That the elders are supported and were here as hosts giving them our time,” said Rachel Lowenwalker, the executive director of Out Saskatoon.

The organizers of the powwow hope the event will be a step forward in healing and hopes that other first nations can incorporate some of the celebration into their communities.

With files from CTV’s Alessandra Carneiro