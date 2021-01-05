SASKATOON -- A registered nurse and a long-term care home resident were the first two people to receive a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Saskatchewan.

The doses of the Moderna vaccine were provided in Ile-a-la-Crosse on Monday to Brittany Favel and her father Jimmy who resides at Ile-a-la-Crosse Long Term Care, according to a news release from the Saskatchewan government.

The arrival of the Moderna vaccine, which doesn't require ultra-cold storage like the Pfizer vaccine, marks a new phase in the province's coronavirus immunization effort, allowing the vaccine rollout to extend into the north.

Vaccinations also began in La Loche on Monday as part of the immunization push into the province's north.

As of Monday, 4,254 Pfizer vaccinations have been provided in Saskatchewan, with the majority of doses administered to health care workers in Regina and Saskatoon, the province said.

The vaccinated health care workers will receive their second doses "soon" which means they will be fully immunized, the province said.

A shipment of vaccines is expected to be received in Prince Albert this week to allow for vaccinations of health care workers and long-term and personal care home residents to start.