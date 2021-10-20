First Latin American festival in Sask. aims to celebrate culture

SASKATOON -

The first Latin American festival in Saskatchewan is bringing together music, art, food and people to celebrate Latin American Heritage Month, which is observed in October.

Yulissa Campos is one of the main event coordinators of Yunta Festival happening on Oct. 23. “Yunta” translates to pal, or close friend in English.

Campos says she’s never seen a festival celebrating Latin American culture in Saskatoon or the province. Earlier this year Ay, Caramba Theatre!, which is hosting the event, received a grant from SaskCulture and Campos figured it was a no brainer.

“We have a pretty big community in Saskatchewan and that’s the thing, we don’t know about each other,” Campos told CTV News.

“When you join the Facebook groups you start realizing that we have a lot of people (Latinos) in Saskatchewan and we’re kind of scattered.”

Campos says people aren’t aware about how many Latinos there are in the province and hopes the festival will bring people to celebrate their culture together.

“We’re 20 countries around Latin America, many people have this idea that Mexico is everything right? When they hear you speak Spanish they say, ‘oh you’re Mexican!’”

Campos is from Ecuador and says Latinos have vast culture and traditions that she wants to introduce to the people of Saskatchewan.

“We are all very diverse in Saskatoon and I want to see that, all the diversity coming in one night to celebrate and have fun before we hibernate for winter.”

The festival taking place at Glass & Lumber in Saskatoon will feature live singing and dance performances, local food vendors, merchandise and an open dance floor.

There is limited availability due to COVID-19 and tickets can be purchased online.

Other organizers include Celeste Nuñez, Juliana Solano, Kiela Caudillo and Jessica Vargas.