First inquest into James Smith Cree Nation stabbings begins Monday

Families, survivors and community members of James Smith Cree Nation are gathering in Melfort on Monday for the public inquest into the deaths of nearly a dozen people in a brutal stabbing rampage.

On September 4, 2022, 32-year-old Myles Sanderson killed 11 people and wounded 17 others in a violent spree in James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby town of Weldon before a three-day manhunt that ended with Sanderson going into medical distress and dying in police custody.

Monday marks the beginning of two weeks of testimony into the killings, held at the Kerry Vickar Centre in Melfort to accommodate an unusually large audience for such an inquest. Lawyer Blaine Beaven will preside as coroner.

Beaven is tasked with informing the public of the circumstances of the killings, and potentially making recommendations to avoid preventable deaths.

A second inquest into the circumstances of Sanderson’s death is scheduled in Saskatoon from Feb. 26 to March 1.

RCMP say Sanderson went into medical distress shortly after police drove him off Highway 312 on Sept. 7, 2022 and took him into custody. Paramedics took him to a Saskatoon hospital for treatment, where he later died.

The cause of Sanderson’s medical distress and eventual death is expected to be revealed in that separate inquest.

Sanderson had a record of violent assaults and had received statutory release earlier in 2022.

A joint investigation into the reasons for his release by the parole board and the Correctional Service Canada is being withheld, despite calls for its release from the lawyer representing James Smith in the coroner’s inquests.

A spokesperson for the parole board has said the joint investigation won’t be released until after the inquest, but did not specify if they meant one or both inquiries.

A timeline of the attacks was released by Saskatchewan RCMP in April of 2023.

-With Canadian Press files from Kelly Geraldine Malone