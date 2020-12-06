SASKATOON -- It will be the first Christmas for Denise and McLean Armstrong without their husband and father after losing Shea Armstrong to suicide earlier this year.

"I wanted to try and make it as normal and fun as I could," Denise Armstrong said.

Armstrong said her husband Shea had been suffering from mental health issues for years, and this April he took his own life.

“It was obviously a big shock. Luckily my family is amazing,” she said.

But with help from a local company, the Armstrong's holiday is getting a little brighter.

Charlie Martineau, owner of Transform Home and Yard Works decided to host a holiday giveaway this year, choosing a family from a list of nominations for a free Christmas-light installation. Martineau chose the Armstrongs.

“This year we brainstormed about how we could give back, what we could do, and with our expertise with holiday-lighting we decided to put a call out for nominations.” Martineau said.

Martineau said he was flooded with nominations, and one of the hardest parts was deciding on one family to help out when he had so many deserving people to pick from.

“I joked with my wife Stacey ‘this is great, but every time I opened an email I start crying.’ There were just so many touching stories,” Martineau said.

He decided on the Armstrong family after hearing about Shea. Now he wants to do what he can to help light up their Christmas.

“What really drew us to Denise and Mclean’s story is the struggle with mental illness, it's something that we go through as a family. My wife, she struggles with depression and anxiety, so it really struck true to us,” Martineau said.

Armstrong said her three-year-old son has had a tough time adjusting to the news about his father.

“He’s struggled a lot the last couple months, just not having a dad, and trying to understand what that means. He’s only three so it’s a lot to take in,” she said.

Armstrong said that she wanted to put up lights this year so McLean could have a happy Christmas, but she wasn’t sure how to make it happen, that's when Martineau stepped in.

“It was something that really resonated with us and we wanted to help them get through this holiday season without their loved one," he said.

Armstrong said she wasn’t aware she was even nominated, but the support coming from friends, family, and her community has been amazing since day one, with people stopping by to check on them, bringing them food and now, some free holiday lights.