SASKATOON -- The first annual Swan-Song event put on by Community Deathcare Canada is all about death and dying, and trying to “imagine a culture where death is reclaimed as an honoured part of life” according to a release from organizers.

“The festival invites the public to come together and collectively ‘imagine better’ when it comes to dealing with the death of a loved one.” The release said.

The nation-wide event was hosted in 16 different communities from coast to coast all on October 19th as part of the first year of the event.

The Saskatoon event was called “Let’s Talk Death & Grief” hosted by members of the local “Death Positive Network” in Saskatoon, held at the Saskatoon Unitarian Church.

The professions of the speakers and organizers included an end-of-life navigator, a death doula, a death positive advocate, and a life-cycle celebrant.

A screening of the award-winning documentary “Voices of Grief: Honoring the Sacred Journey” started the event before there was a panel discussion, finishing off with a “death Café.”

According to organizers there were around 75 people who signed up and even more showed up on the day of the event.

The event looked different across the country, with some hosting a cemetery walk, others with activities for children, many had art, dancing, poetry, and even some vendors selling items dealing with death such as urns, calling it a “modern deathcare expo.”

Organizers said they are hoping this event sticks around for years to come.