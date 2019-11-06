A late-night fire at a Saskatoon fireworks store kept emergency crews busy for several hours Monday evening.

Just after 9 p.m. crews were called to Phatboy Fireworks on Central Avenue, where they found heavy smoke coming from the roof and front of the building. They found heavy smoke inside, and zero visibility due to exploding fireworks.

The building’s gas and power were disconnected as a precaution, and streets around the fire scene were blocked off. Neighbouring businesses were also evacuated. Emergency crews managed to get the‘stubborn’ fire under control in a little over two hours.

A fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire. No damage estimate is available.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.