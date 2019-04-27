

CTV Saskatoon





Fire crews have concluded their investigations into the cause of fires in both Evergreen and Stonebridge on Saturday.

According to releases from the Saskatoon Fire Department, both blazes occured because cigarettes were being disposed of in a compbustible container. The fire at Stonebridge happened because cigarettes were being disposed of in a flower pot.

The damage to the home in Evergreen is estimated to cost around $1 million. The same cost is estimated for the bulding in Stonebridge, which was a six unit townhouse.

The fire began around 4 p.m. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of a home that appeared to be heavily damaged.

Right across the street from me ������ pic.twitter.com/gIZQ2J6Shq — Brady Figley (@BradyTom89) April 27, 2019