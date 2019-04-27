Fires in Evergreen and Stronebridge both the result of improper cigarette disposal
Crews battle a fire in Evergreen (Courtesy: Eric Huber)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, April 27, 2019 5:39PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, April 28, 2019 10:57AM CST
Fire crews have concluded their investigations into the cause of fires in both Evergreen and Stonebridge on Saturday.
According to releases from the Saskatoon Fire Department, both blazes occured because cigarettes were being disposed of in a compbustible container. The fire at Stonebridge happened because cigarettes were being disposed of in a flower pot.
The damage to the home in Evergreen is estimated to cost around $1 million. The same cost is estimated for the bulding in Stonebridge, which was a six unit townhouse.
The fire began around 4 p.m. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of a home that appeared to be heavily damaged.