SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Fire Department firefighters and primary care paramedics will provide limited medical services at the Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre due to the continuing COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

“Our firefighters and primary care paramedics will assist correctional centre medical staff with regular inmate medical wellness checks,” Fire Chief Morgan Hackl said in a news release.

“This will include taking vital signs and in certain cases, when requested, conduct nasal swabs for COVID-19 testing.”

Correctional centre staff made the request for help earlier this week, asking for on-site medical experts, according to the city.

The jail is experiencing a health care worker shortage because a number of registered nurses have been self-isolating, the city said.

“I want to stress that our primary care paramedics and firefighters have a high level of training to do this job, including recent training in nasal swab testing. The health and safety of our firefighters as well as their patients is our top priority.”

This is a developing story. More details to come.