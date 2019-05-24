

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon woman awoke to firefighters in her room following a morning apartment fire in the Lakeview neighbourhood Friday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., the Saskatoon Fire Dept. responded to a call of smoke filling the hallway of an apartment building at 235 Stillwater Drive.

According to the fire department crews arrived on scene within four minutes and immediately entered the apartment building. Once inside firefighters were met with heavy smoke coming from unit 104. After gaining access to the suite the fire department says members found thick black smoke with multiple rooms engulfed in flames.

The fire department says the fire was contained within 30 minutes, but heavy smoke had spread throughout the apartment building forcing crews to evacuate the building. During the evacuation crews rescued one cat and one dog from a suite on the first floor.

Once they moved to the second floor fire crews found a woman still asleep. She had slept through the fire alarm and fire response. They woke the woman and escorted her outside to safety.

As a precaution the neighbouring apartment building was also evacuated.

Murray Lyttle lives in 222 Stillwater Drive, he says when he first heard the fire alarm he didn’t think anything of it, so he took his time getting out of his apartment.

“The fire trucks must’ve been really fast because they were here before I even got out and I didn’t take that long to come outside,” Lyttle said. “Police told us to get away from the building, followed by more trucks, ambulance and more police.”

Lyttle says there’s no word on when he can get back into his apartment. The fire department was still on scene a couple hours after the call soaking down hotspots and ventilating the building of any remaining smoke and carbon monoxide.

No one was hurt in the fire and investigators have not determined the cause of the fire nor the extend of the damage