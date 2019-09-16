

CTV News Saskatoon





A Police Act hearing for a fired Saskatoon officer was adjourned Monday morning, as the hearing officer asked for an agreed statement of facts.

Jarret Gelowitz, was fired from the Saskatoon Police Service in August 2018. He was facing three separate on-duty assault charges at the time.

One charge was withdrawn and a second was stayed. Gelowitz went to trial on a third charge and was found not guilty on July 31.

Gelowitz has appealed his firing and was before a Police Act hearing Monday morning in Saskatoon.

The hearing is scheduled to last two weeks and will determine whether he will be reinstated.

The hearing officer said he would make a decision as soon as he can.