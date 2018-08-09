Police are looking for a suspect in connection with the theft of a gun and ammunition from an unmarked RCMP vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was broken into last night while it was parked in a hotel parkade in downtown Saskatoon. RCMP discovered the gun was missing around 8 a.m. Thursday.

The gun is described as a silver 9mm Smith & Wesson 5946 with black grip, serial number BDX1238, with an RCMP image etched on the side.

The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating the theft.

Police describe the suspect as being in his 50’s or 60’s with dark or greying hair that is longer on the sides and balding on top, The suspect was wearing a black t-shirt with white printing on the front and a beige or brown sweater.

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking the public to avoid handling the gun if it’s found, and to call police immediately.

RCMP are conducting an internal review of the circumstances surrounding the theft.