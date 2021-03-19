SASKATOON -- A fire that destroyed a play structure in a Saskatoon park was likely deliberately set, according to the city.

Just after 7:00 a.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to the blaze in Meadowlark Park.

A fire inspector was called to investigate after the fire was extinguished, the City of Saskatoon said in a news release.

The inspector found evidence of flames over two metres high and that an accelerant such as diesel or gasoline was likely used, the city said.

The inspector also found evidence that the fire was kept burning with accelerants as plastic components that contain fire retardants had been completely melted.

The incident has been reported to Saskatoon Police Service, the city said.

City crews are taking steps to remove the structure because it is no longer safe.

The area will be made safe and leveled until a plan for replacement structures can be finalized, the city said.